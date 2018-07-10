Europa League, first qualifying round, first leg: Derry City v Dinamo Minsk

Dean Shiels played on the Kilmarnock side managed by his father Kenny which won the Scottish League Cup in 2012

Dean Shiels looks set to make his Derry City debut in Thursday's Europa League first qualifying round first leg against Dinamo Minsk at the Brandywell.

Shiels, 33, was prevented from playing in the win over Limerick on Friday after having to serve a one-match ban from his time at Dunfermline Athletic.

The FAI deemed Shiels had only served the first game of a two-match ban.

Shiels is resuming a player and manager relationship with his father Kenny that they had at Kilmarnock.

During their respective stints with the club, Kilmarnock shocked Celtic to win the 2012 Scottish League Cup.

Attacking midfielder Shiels, who lost the sight of an eye in a domestic accident as an eight-year-old, won 14 caps for Northern Ireland between 2005 and 2012.

The Candystripes will go into the European tie after a poor run of league form which has seen them suffer eight defeats in 12 games.

However, recent signings Aaron Splaine and Ally Roy both scored in the 2-1 comeback win over strugglers Limerick which manager Shiels will hope boosts morale for the Europa League tie.

Last week, Derry City chairman Phil O'Doherty criticised online comments from a number of fans calling for a boycott on the first leg because the club has increased ticket prices.

The normal ticket price for Brandywell games is £15 but fans are being charged £25 for Thursday's game.

However, the expectation is that the boycott calls will not be heeded in any great numbers.