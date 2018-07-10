Spartak Subotica v Coleraine

Oran Kearney added former Limavady manager Paul Owens to his coaching staff during the summer

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney and assistant manager William Murphy will both miss Thursday night's Europa League tie away to Spartak Subotica.

The pair have not made the trip to Serbia for the first leg of the first round qualifier as they are both on family holidays.

John Gregg, the Bannsiders' head of youth development, will lead the side at the Subotica City Stadium.

Kearney is set to return to the dug out for the second leg on 19 July.

"We always knew Oran would be missing for this game," said Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry.

"He has been fully involved in all the preparation for the game and and has had a major input into the itinerary for the trip

"I'm not saying we won't miss him, of course, but the players have been very well prepared and know the plan."

Gregg holds the coaching qualification required by Uefa to lead a side in European competitions.

He will be assisted by coaches Trevor McKendry and Paul Owens, the former Limavady manager who was added to the Irish Cup winners' coaching staff in May.

"John is our nominated Uefa Pro Licence coach for this match," McKendry explained.

"He has huge experience of the professional game and of the Irish League.

"Trevor has been with Oran for some time and we were delighted to appoint Paul Owens in the summer."

Looking ahead to Thursday's match, the chairman is hoping the tie will still be alive for the second leg.

"We don't know an awful lot about Spartak Subotica but we are looking forward to the game," he added.

"It will be a phenomenal experience for our young players and we are aiming to get a result that we can bring home."

McKendry revealed that Coleraine have no injury concerns ahead of the game.

The second leg will take place at Ballycastle Road on 19 July.