World Cup 2018: How the England players rated v Colombia

By Phil McNulty

Chief football writer in Moscow

England squad
England fielded the same starting 11 as the one that began their first Group G match against Tunisia
England are through to the quarter-finals following their first ever World Cup penalty shoot-out victory over Colombia.

Harry Kane was on the scoresheet yet again, while Jordan Pickford proved to be the shootout hero after he saved Carlos Bacca's effort shortly after Jordan Henderson's was kept out.

But who stood out in the dramatic victory? And who could be fighting to retain their place in the side for the quarter-final?

This is chief football writer Phil McNulty's verdict from Russia, along with the ratings you provided courtesy of our player rater.

Pickford saves, Dier scores - England win penalty shootout

Jordan Pickford (goalkeeper) 8

Criticised after Belgium but top class here. Magnificent save from Uribe that unfortunately ended with a corner that brought Colombia's equaliser, but then saved Bacca's penalty in the shootout. 8

Your rating: 7.11

Kieran Trippier (right wing-back) 7

Might have done better to clear Mina's header but showed nerve and maturity in penalty shootout.

Your rating: 6.88

Kyle Walker (centre-back) 6

Still growing in his unaccustomed role in a back three but his pace in a huge asset.

Your rating: 5.93

John Stones (centre-back) 7

Showed real strength when the going got tough.

Your rating: 6.27

Highlights: Colombia 1-1 England (3-4 pens)

Harry Maguire (centre-back) 7

Won a lot in the air and always ready to take responsibility bringing the ball out. As well as he's played for England.

Your rating: 6.90

Ashley Young (left wing-back) 6

Started well but struggled as the game went on and got involved in needless spats - although he was not alone there.

Your rating: 5.77

Jordan Henderson (defensive midfield) 6

So industrious and will have been hugely relieved at the win after his penalty was saved.

Your rating: 6.03

England's Jordan Henderson
Jordan Henderson was the only England player not to score in the penalty shootout

Dele Alli (attacking midfield) 5

Never looked fully fit after a recent injury and was on the margins.

Your rating: 5.03

Jesse Lingard (attacking midfield) 5

Took a couple of heavy knocks and not his usual lively self.

Your rating: 5.93

Raheem Sterling (attacking midfield) 5

Worked tirelessly once more but not quite happening at the moment.

Your rating: 4.56

Harry Kane (forward) 9

England's leader. Showed great nerve for his penalties and takes on all the responsibility with supreme character.

Your rating: 7.25

Kane puts England ahead from penalty spot

Substitutes

Eric Dier (for Dele Alli, 80mins): Mixed night after coming on. Missed a great header but what composure to score that decisive penalty. - 6

Jamie Vardy (for Raheem Sterling, 87 mins): Lots of energy and running but not quite able to summon up a goal threat. - 6

Danny Rose (for Ashley Young, 102 mins): Looked energetic and got into a good position for a late chance on goal - 6

Marcus Rashford (for Kyle Walker, 113 mins): Showed icy nerve to step forward and take a penalty - 6

Player of the match

KaneHarry Kane

with an average of 7.25

England

  1. Squad number9Player nameKane
    Average rating

    7.25

  2. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    7.11

  3. Squad number6Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    6.90

  4. Squad number12Player nameTrippier
    Average rating

    6.88

  5. Squad number5Player nameStones
    Average rating

    6.27

  6. Squad number19Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    6.11

  7. Squad number3Player nameRose
    Average rating

    6.04

  8. Squad number8Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    6.03

  9. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    5.93

  10. Squad number7Player nameLingard
    Average rating

    5.93

  11. Squad number18Player nameYoung
    Average rating

    5.77

  12. Squad number4Player nameDier
    Average rating

    5.53

  13. Squad number11Player nameVardy
    Average rating

    5.49

  14. Squad number20Player nameAlli
    Average rating

    5.03

  15. Squad number10Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    4.56

