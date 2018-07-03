Jordan Cranston: Morecambe sign left-back following Cheltenham Town release

Jordan Cranston made 27 appearances for Cheltenham Town last season

Morecambe have signed left-back Jordan Cranston on a one-year deal following his release by Cheltenham Town.

The 24-year-old spent two seasons with Gary Johnson's side after joining from Notts County in January 2016.

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley said: "Jordan knows the level and has played a lot of league games for his age.

"He is a good athlete who is good in defence and going forward and will bring valuable experience and depth to the squad."

