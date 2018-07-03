Adam Federici: Stoke City sign Australia goalkeeper from Bournemouth

Adam Federici has been capped 16 times by Australia and 2010 World Cup squad

Stoke City have signed Australia international goalkeeper Adam Federici from Premier League side Bournemouth.

The 33-year-old joins the Potters on a two-year contract and comes in after Lee Grant joined Manchester United.

"He's a player with bags of experience, with Reading notably and Bournemouth as well," Stoke boss Gary Rowett said.

"He's an excellent professional, great trainer and a very good goalkeeper who we see as one of three senior keepers who need to be pushing each other."

Federici began his career with Wolves before moving to Reading where he spent 10 years and made more than 200 league appearances.

He went on to join Bournemouth in 2015 and made eight Premier League appearances for the Cherries.

