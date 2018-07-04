Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, McGinn, Rossiter, Hearts, Partick Thistle

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are ready to slap in a second bid for John McGinn - as Hibs vowed to play hardball. (Scottish Sun)

Jordan Rossiter's hopes of relaunching his Rangers career under Steven Gerrard have been hammered by a new injury blow. (Daily Record)

Injury restricted Jordan Rossiter to just five matches for Rangers last season

Celtic are hopeful of landing Liverpool youngster Harry Wilson, despite interest from a number of clubs, and they will also return to Hibernian with another offer for midfielder John McGinn. (Herald, print edition)

Celtic will press ahead with a double swoop for Harry Wilson and John McGinn ahead of tomorrow's initial Champions league signing deadline. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

Scott Bain has no doubts John McGinn has the big-game mentality to thrive at Celtic.(Scottish Sun)

Neil Lennon is facing a race against time to tie up deals for transfer targets Stevie Mallan and Daryl Horgan ahead of Hibs' Europa League tie with NSI Runavik of the Faroe Islands. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Stevie Mallan is keen to return to Scotland after only playing nine games for Barnsley last season

Rangers will play in front of more than 30,000 fans in the first game of the Steven Gerrard era against English League Two side Bury on Friday. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic defender Mikael Lustig put a brace face on missing out on the biggest game of his career after his yellow card in Sweden's 1-0 victory over Switzerland agonisingly ruled him out of the Saturday's quarter-final with England. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

Moussa Dembele roared straight back into top gear for Celtic with a rampaging display in his first outing of pre-season. (Daily Record)

Craig Levein wants another look at trialist Hearts goalkeeper Kevin Silva after an impressive 45 minutes against Arbroath last night. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Partick Thistle are in the hunt for Port Vale keeper Rob Lainton. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Dundee boss Neil McCann admits he is keen to have an extended look at trialist Adil Nabi after the ex-West Brom striker caught the eye in Monday's friendly victory over Cowdenbeath. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Jamie Murray has now decided to defend his mixed doubles title at Wimbledon and has made a late entry with former world singles number one Victoria Azarenka. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

Incoming SRU high-performance coach Shaun Wane says there is no turning back on his move to Murrayfield amid talk of him potentially staying in rugby league with the vacant Leeds job. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)