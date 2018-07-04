Wrexham: Dragons start National League season at Dover Athletic

Media playback is not supported on this device Ricketts excited by Wrexham challenge

Sam Ricketts' first game in charge of Wrexham will be at Dover on the opening day of the National League season.

The Dragons make the long trip on Saturday, 4 August before hosting AFC Fylde in their first home game on Tuesday, 7 August.

Salford City will be Wrexham's opponents at the Racecourse on Boxing Day, with the reverse fixture on New Years Day.

Wrexham host Harrogate on 27 April in their final game of the regular season.