Steve Round: Aston Villa director of football leaves Championship club

Steve Round worked as assistant manager at Manchester United during David Moyes' time in charge of the Red Devils

Aston Villa director of football Steve Round has left the Championship club.

Round, who previously coached at Everton and Manchester United, joined Villa in September 2016.

The Villans have endured a turbulent summer since their play-off final defeat by Fulham in May.

It is reported they need to raise around £40m to comply with Financial Fair Play, owner Tony Xia could sell up and ex-chief executive Keith Wyness is suing them for constructive dismissal.