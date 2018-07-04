Midfielder Noel Halfpenny joins Warrenpoint Town

Noel Halfpenny has had previous spells at Bangor and Distillery

Irish Premiership side Warrenpoint Town have signed midfielder Noel Halfpenny for the upcoming season.

The 22-year-old moves to Milltown from NAFL Premiership side Crumlin Star, where he won a league and cup treble.

Halfpenny is the latest recruit by manager Stephen McDonnell along with Marc Griffin and Simon Kelly from Glenavon and Linfield's Matthew Lynch.

"I'm delighted to add to our squad with the addition of Noel Halfpenny," said McDonnell.

"Noel has really impressed us with his approach to training and has really impressed myself and all the staff in all aspects of his game.

'We are very happy to secure his services for the campaign ahead."