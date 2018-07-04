Kilmarnock: Bournemouth's Mikael Ndjoli and Newcastle's Stuart Findlay sign up

Stuart Findlay made 36 appearances for Kilmarnock last season

Bournemouth forward Mikael Ndjoli has joined Kilmarnock on loan as Stuart Findlay expressed delight at making a permanent switch from Newcastle United.

The 19-year-old Ndjoli, who can play as a striker or winger, becomes the Scottish Premiership club's first new face of the summer.

Central defender Findlay has had two loan spells at Rugby Park.

"It's been brilliant," the 22-year-old said of the experience of working under manager Steve Clarke.

"Since the new manager came in, we went on an incredible run and there was an amazing feeling around the place and it's something that I really wanted to be a part of.

"It's an experience I've not had before with any other manager, so it's one of the main reasons I wanted to sign here."

Findlay, who has been capped by Scotland at under-21 level, began his career with Celtic without breaking into the first team and had loan spells with Greenock Morton, Dumbarton and Kilmarnock before joining Newcastle in 2016.

However, he only made one appearance for the Magpies - a 3-1 FA Cup win over Birmingham City in January 2017 - and joined Kilmarnock last summer on a year-long loan and made 36 appearances.

Mikael Ndjoli has yet to play a competitive game for Bournemouth

After Clarke's arrival in October, Kilmarnock were transformed from relegation candidates to a side who finished fifth in the table.

"I've worked so well with him in the last six months and I feel I can learn so much from him," Findlay added.

"You listen to every word he says, so we cherish having him here.

"I know the manager has put his faith in me and I want to repay that."

Ndjoli, who has signed a six-month deal, joined Bournemouth from Millwall as a youth in 2016 and has yet to make a senior appearance for the Premier League club.

However, he scored 24 goals last season for their under-21s.

Four of those came in a 6-0 victory away to Newport County in the Hampshire Senior Cup.

Ndjoli has been training with Clarke's squad in Largs and has headed to La Manga for their pre-season training camp.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.