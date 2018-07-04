Lloyd James: Forest Green sign Exeter midfielder on two-year deal

Lloyd James featured 50 times for the Exeter in all competitions last season

Forest Green Rovers have signed Exeter midfielder Lloyd James for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old has agreed a two-year deal at The New Lawn having made 99 appearances for fellow League Two side Exeter after joining in 2016.

James started his career at Southampton and then had spells at Colchester and Leyton Orient, where he spent four years between 2012 and 2016.

"Hopefully we can push on up into the play-offs," James said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.