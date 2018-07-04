Matt Smith: Manchester City's Wales midfielder joins FC Twente on loan
-
- From the section Welsh
Wales international Matt Smith has joined Dutch side FC Twente on a season long loan from Manchester City.
The midfielder made his senior Wales debut in May's 0-0 draw against World Cup-bound Mexico at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.
Smith, 19, has yet to make a first team appearance for City but featured for the Under-21 side in three Football League Trophy games last season.
"I am looking forward to playing for FC Twente," said Smith.