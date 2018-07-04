Matt Smith: Manchester City's Wales midfielder joins FC Twente on loan

From the section

Matt Smith has represented Wales at various levels including Under-21

Wales international Matt Smith has joined Dutch side FC Twente on a season long loan from Manchester City.

The midfielder made his senior Wales debut in May's 0-0 draw against World Cup-bound Mexico at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Smith, 19, has yet to make a first team appearance for City but featured for the Under-21 side in three Football League Trophy games last season.

"I am looking forward to playing for FC Twente," said Smith.