England v Sweden at World Cup 2018: Who would be in your England team?

Do Gary Cahill, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Phil Jones or Danny Welbeck deserve to feature against Sweden?

England v Sweden (15:00 BST, Saturday, 7 July)

How to follow: Live on BBC One (from 14:30 BST), live on BBC Radio 5 live, live text commentary online, mobile, the BBC Sport app and Connected TV.

Is football coming home?

England have reached the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2006 and are now preparing to take on Sweden on Saturday.

But who should manager Gareth Southgate select in his starting XI?

Eric Dier, who scored the winning penalty against Colombia in Tuesday's dramatic shootout win, only started that game on the bench - but does he deserve to start?

Has Danny Rose done enough to start on the left, or do you stick with Ashley Young? What about up front, do you keep faith with Raheem Sterling or would you rather have Marcus Rashford or Jamie Vardy?

In fact, Vardy, Dele Alli and Young are injury concerns so does that affect your thinking or are they worth the risk?

Pick your team below and remember to share your selection on social media with your friends.

We will announce the most popular players and your team just before Saturday's game.

More penalty shootout drama?

Not again, surely?

England's success against Colombia was the first time the Three Lions had won a World Cup penalty shootout, and there could be more tension coming England fans' way on Saturday.

But who would you want to take the spot-kicks, if it gets that far?

Dier, Rashford and Kieran Trippier all converted the first penalties they had taken in their senior careers against Colombia, Harry Kane scored the 23rd and 24th penalties of his career, while Jordan Henderson's miss was his first.

Here is the record of penalties scored and missed by the England players...

Player Taken Scored Missed % scored Figures since 2011-12. Does not include penalties taken in non-league. Dele Alli 1 1 0 100 Gary Cahill 1 1 0 100 Eric Dier 1 1 0 100 Marcus Rashford 1 1 0 100 John Stones 1 1 0 100 Kieran Trippier 1 1 0 100 Kyle Walker 1 1 0 100 Harry Kane 29 24 5 83 Jamie Vardy 15 12 3 80 Ashley Young 7 4 3 57 Harry Maguire 4 2 2 50 Jordan Henderson 2 1 1 50 Raheem Sterling 2 1 1 50 Danny Welbeck 2 1 1 50 Phil Jones 1 0 1 0 Jesse Lingard 1 0 1 0

Who should take England's penalties? With England facing the possibility of penalties now they are into the knockout rounds, who would you want to take the spot-kicks in a shootout? First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Eighth 8 Ninth 9 Tenth 10 Confirm Selection

Is it coming home?

Finally, have your say on how far you think England will now go in the World Cup.