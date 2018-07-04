Partick Thistle academy receives £600,000 donation

Defender James Penrice progressed through Partick Thistle's academy

Lottery winner and Partick Thistle supporter Colin Weir has donated a further £600,000 to the Scottish Championship club's academy.

Weir and wife Christine won £161m on the Euromillions in 2011 and contributed £750,000 to fund the academy's creation two years later.

They pledged a further £500,000 to the academy in 2016.

Academy director Scott Allison said: "This is unbelievably good news - a real pat on the back for everyone."

Newly-relegated Thistle's academy is open to boys and girls, with recent first-team graduates including goalkeeper Ryan Scully, defender James Penrice and striker Kevin Nisbet.

"The success of the academy can now be seen in the number of our graduates making it to the first team in increasing numbers and that can only improve," Allison said.

"But it's also significant that we are also now seeing success for our women's team, who sit within the academy and who benefit from this structure.

"We have been working hard to make the academy self-sustaining financially, but this fresh injection of cash from Colin allows us to do that now in a measured way.

"I can't thank them enough as this guarantees ongoing success for a number of years to come."

Colin Weir added: "I have been impressed with what the academy has achieved in five years.

"Players are coming through to the first team and it's great to see us really starting to grow our own.

"This money will help that to continue at pace and perhaps see money come back to the club as players move on.

"I hear regularly what's happening at the academy and this donation should signal that I continue to be impressed with what's being achieved, at all levels."