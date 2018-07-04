Enzio Boldewijn: Notts County sign midfielder from Crawley

From the section

Enzio Boldewijn scored 10 goals in 45 league appearances for Crawley last season

Notts County have signed midfielder Enzio Boldewijn from fellow League Two side Crawley Town for an undisclosed six-figure fee.

The 25-year-old Dutchman scored 16 goals in 101 appearances during a three-year stay in West Sussex.

Boldewijn has agreed a three-year contract with the Magpies.

"He's one who will definitely excite and he'll give us that extra little bit of quality in the final third.," County boss Kevin Nolan told the club website.

