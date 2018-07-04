Enzio Boldewijn: Notts County sign midfielder from Crawley
- From the section Notts County
Notts County have signed midfielder Enzio Boldewijn from fellow League Two side Crawley Town for an undisclosed six-figure fee.
The 25-year-old Dutchman scored 16 goals in 101 appearances during a three-year stay in West Sussex.
Boldewijn has agreed a three-year contract with the Magpies.
"He's one who will definitely excite and he'll give us that extra little bit of quality in the final third.," County boss Kevin Nolan told the club website.
