Jack Hunt: Bristol City sign Sheffield Wednesday full-back
-
- From the section Bristol City
Bristol City have signed right-back Jack Hunt from fellow Championship club Sheffield Wednesday on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
The 27-year-old had been with the Owls since arriving from Crystal Palace for an undisclosed fee in January 2016.
"He is a very tough competitor, he is physically fit and likes to maraud forward," head coach Lee Johnson said.
"He is very experienced in the Championship and he is of a good age where he is coming into his prime."
Hunt becomes the Robins' fifth new signing so far this summer.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.