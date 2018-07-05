Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Boyata, Rangers, Cooper, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Fulham are set to join the race to land Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata. The London club are eyeing a big-money move for the Belgium World Cup star. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has targeted Millwall's ex-England Under-20 centre-half Jake Cooper on his summer transfer wish-list. (Scottish Sun)

Jake Cooper played 42 games for English Championship club Millwall last season

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne has warned Sky and BT Sport there will be no more bargain basement deals for screening Scottish football. (Daily Record)

David Vanececk has agreed terms to join Hearts from the Czech club FK Teplice. The forward will move to Tynecastle once negotiations are finalised between both clubs. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Wes Foderingham is on his way out of Rangers - after being told he's now third choice behind Allan McGregor and Jak Alnwick. (Scottish Sun)

Neil Lennon sidestepped questions on John McGinn as Hibs braced themselves for a second bid from Celtic for their gifted midfielder. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

Bruno Alves is inching closer to the Ibrox exit door as Parma ponder a move for the veteran defender. (Daily Record, print edition)

The introduction of Video Assistant Referees (VAR) to Scottish football is inevitable and will significantly reduce the number of mistakes made by officials in this country, according to John Fleming, the head of refereeing operations at the SFA. (Herald)

Alan Stubbs has handed former QPR defender Cole Kpekawa the chance to earn a deal with St Mirren. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that midfielder Nir Bitton will be out of action for another two months after having surgery in February for a knee problem. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

Former Rangers youngster Billy Gilmour, still only 17, has capped a stunning year by signing his first professional contract with Chelsea. (Daily Record, print edition)

Pay-TV Channel Premier Sports will screen live coverage of the away legs of both Old Firm clubs' European qualifiers this month. (Scotsman)

Ross County are hopeful winger Michael Gardyne will quickly bounce back after limping off in last night's 2-0 friendly loss to Belgian side Sint-Truiden with a freak ankle injury, suffered after catching a water sprinkler. (Press and Journal)

OTHER GOSSIP

Eilish McColgan believes she is capable of making a mark at next month's European Championship - even though she is sweating on her GB place. (Scottish Sun, print edition)