Bournemouth pay £4.75m to settle Financial Fair Play dispute

Manager Eddie Howe led Bournemouth to the Championship title in 2015 and they have been in the Premier League ever since

Bournemouth will pay £4.75m to the Football League to settle a Financial Fair Play (FFP) dispute, arising from their promotion to the Premier League in the 2014-15 season.

The Cherries were fined £7.6m in 2016 after accruing huge losses as they won the Championship.

It is understood the new settlement is for a separate breach of FFP rules.

The EFL said the club "did not make any deliberate attempt to infringe the rules or to deceive".