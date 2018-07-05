Billy Gilmour: Former Rangers youth signs first professional contract at Chelsea

Billy Gilmour with his Best Young Player trophy after this year's Toulon Tournament
Gilmour won the Best Young Player trophy for Scotland Under-21s at the recent Toulon Tournament

Scotland Under-21 international Billy Gilmour has signed his first professional contract with Chelsea.

The former Rangers youth prospect, who turned 17 last month, moved to London for a "significant fee" last year after rejecting an offer to stay at Ibrox.

The midfielder is a member of Chelsea's Under-18 squad but made his debut for Scotland Under-21s this summer.

He won the Best Young Player trophy at the Toulon Tournament after helping the Scots reach the semi-finals.

Gilmour scored his first goal for the U21s in a 2-1 win over South Korea before they lost to England in the last four.

His international team-mate, Fraser Hornby, has also just signed his first professional contract at Everton.

