Ryan Yates: Nottingham Forest midfielder signs new contract

Ryan Yates helped Scunthorpe reach the League One play-offs last season

Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates has signed a new three-year contract with the Championship side.

The 20-year-old has yet to play first-team game for Forest, but impressed while on loan with Notts County in League Two and then at League One side Scunthorpe United last season.

Yates scored six goals in 29 games for the Magpies and two goals in 18 appearances for the Iron.

He has also had loan spells with Barrow and Shrewsbury Town.