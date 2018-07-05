Belfast Celtic: Sport & Leisure Swifts to change name

Sport and Leisure Swifts finished ninth in the Premier Intermediate league last season

West Belfast club Sport and Leisure Swifts have announced their intention to change their name to Belfast Celtic Football Club.

Belfast Celtic were one of the biggest teams in Irish football before they folded in 1949.

Sport and Leisure, founded 40 years ago, decided to change their name at an AGM on Monday.

The club finished ninth in the Premier Intermediate league last season.

Founded in 1891, Belfast Celtic were the most prominent club in the west of the city during the first half of the 20th century.

Their annual Boxing Day meeting with rivals Linfield gained infamy in 1948 when the match ended with fans streaming onto the field and attacking players.

Belfast Celtic striker Jimmy Jones was left unconscious with a broken leg.

The club's directors then took the decision to withdraw from the league upon conclusion of the season.

Now Sport and Leisure Swifts, currently managed by Pat McAllister, have opted to change their name citing a "desire to improve the club, to improve footballing prospects for young people in West Belfast and to promote a high level of sporting excellence."

"We believe it our duty to represent the footballing community, football fans and current and prospective footballers at the highest level of football available and offered by the IFA."

West Belfast is the only area of the city to not currently have representation in the Irish Premiership.

Despite not legally being a continuation of the club which folded in 1949, the newly-named side have established their desire to represent the same values upheld by the old Belfast Celtic.

"We will look to emulate the passion, professionalism, loyalty, values and history that was evident here in west Belfast 70 years ago.

"We will work closely with the Belfast Celtic Historical Society to ensure that the development of the club is in keeping with the design and ethos of the club that so many cherished and followed."