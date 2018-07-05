Scott Quigley: Port Vale sign Blackpool's ex-TNS striker on season-long loan

Scott Quigley scored eight times on loan with National League side Wrexham last season

Port Vale have made their 11th signing of the summer by bringing in striker Scott Quigley from League One side Blackpool on a season-long loan.

Quigley, 26, began his career at The New Saints, with whom he won five successive Welsh Premier League titles.

He moved to Blackpool in July 2017 on a two-year deal with the option of a further year, but failed to score in nine league games, all as a substitute.

He then went out on loan to Wrexham, scoring eight times in 17 appearances.

Quigley is League Two side Vale's fourth new striker following Louis Dodds, Ricky Miller and Idris Kanu,

He will link up with his new team-mates, who include former TNS team-mate Connell Rawlinson, at their training camp in Ireland next week.

