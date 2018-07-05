Andy Lonergan: Leeds United goalkeeper leaves club by mutual consent

Andy Lonergan made 42 league appearances across his two spells with Leeds United

Leeds United goalkeeper Andy Lonergan has left the club by mutual consent.

The 34-year-old rejoined the Elland Road side from Wolves on a two-year deal in August 2017 and made nine appearances last season.

"I really enjoyed being back at Leeds again and I'd like to thank all of the staff and players I've worked with every day," he told the club website.

"The biggest thank you must go to the supporters though and I wish the club the best of luck for next season."