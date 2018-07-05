Esmee De Graaf and midfielder Lucienne Reichardt: West Ham Ladies sign duo

West Ham United Ladies have made the double Dutch signing of Esmee De Graaf and Lucienne Reichardt.

Netherlands international striker De Graaf, 20, who has won two caps, moves to East London after three years with Dutch side PEC Zwolle.

Midfielder Reichardt, 27, has signed from Dutch Eredivisie Vrouwen champions Ajax, where she won seven trophies.

That takes the WSL newcomers' number of new signings to six since new head coach Matt Beard took over a month ago.

The top flight of the women's domestic league will increase to 11 sides for the 2018-19 season, with West Ham stepping up from tier three.

West Ham's summer moves