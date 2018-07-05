Wrexham sign ex-Grimsby midfielder Luke Summerfield

Luke Summerfield joined Grimsby Town in July 2016 on a free transfer

Wrexham have signed Luke Summerfield on a one-year deal after the midfielder was released by Grimsby Town.

The 30-year-old played 18 games on loan last season for National League champions Macclesfield Town.

Summerfield's former clubs include Plymouth Argyle, Bournemouth, Cheltenham Town and Shrewsbury.

"He is a very good player who has plied his trade at a very good level over the course of his career," Wrexham manager Sam Ricketts said.

"He's a fit lad who keeps himself in good shape, so it won't be a problem him slotting straight in to pre-season.

"He lives locally which is another bonus and I'm really looking forward to working with him this season."