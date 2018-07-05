Omar Sowunmi: Yeovil Town defender signs new two-year contract

Yeovil manager Darren Way (left) and chairman John Fry shake on the deal with Omar Sowunmi

Yeovil Town's out-of-contract defender Omar Sowunmi has signed a new two-year deal with the League Two club.

Sowunmi, 22, who arrived from Ipswich Town in 2015, featured 46 times for the Glovers last season.

"It's a big statement of intent from the owner and the chairman and allows us to keep the core of the squad from last season," said manager Darren Way.

But midfielder Connor Smith, 25, who signed a two-year contract last summer, has had his contract terminated.

After agreeing to leave Huish Park by mutual consent, the former Plymouth Argyle man is now free to join another club.