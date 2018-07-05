Brighton sign Bernardo from RB Leipzig on a four-year deal

Bernardo is Brighton's fourth signing of the summer

Brighton have signed defender Bernardo from RB Leipzig on a four-year deal.

The 23-year-old Brazilian is the club's fourth signing of the summer and joins for a reported £9m fee.

He made 49 appearances for RB Leipzig after leaving Red Bull Salzburg at the start of 2016 and represented the German side in the Champions League and Europa League last season.

"We're delighted to welcome Bernardo to the club," said Brighton manager Chris Hughton.

"He is a strong, committed defender who can play on the left or right, and so his versatility gives us good options at the back."

Brighton finished 15th in their debut Premier League season last year and have since signed goalkeeper Jason Steele, Romania striker Florin Andone and Nigeria international Leon Balogun.