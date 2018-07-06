Graham Potter: There will be no quick fix at Swansea City

Graham Potter guided Ostersunds FK to an unlikely victory at Arsenal in last season's Europa League

Swansea City manager Graham Potter has admitted there will be no quick fix as he works on landing his first signings.

Potter is yet to add new faces to a Swansea squad relegated from the Premier League in May following seven top-flight seasons.

Swansea have sold Lukasz Fabianski to West Ham and Roque Mesa to Sevilla while have turned down bids for Jordan Ayew and Alfie Mawson.

"We're working really hard to make good decisions, right decisions," he said.

The former Ostersunds FK manager says it is "not as simple" as saying he needs to offload high earners before landing targets, although he accepts the squad does need "restructuring".

It is thought Swansea are open to the idea of selling Andre Ayew and Wilfried Bony as they look to adapt to the Championship following relegation.

Speaking after meeting supporters in a forum at the club's Liberty Stadium, Potter said: "I don't think everything can be fixed in one go, it would unrealistic to say that.

"We have to make the right decisions, and not quick and easy ones. We have to be responsible. We have a short-term need to be competitive in the Championship, but there is also a longer-term rebuilding process.

"We know a restructuring has to happen. I understand there's a need to act but for me it's important the decisions are made on good information.

"We identify players that can help the group we have because there's some good players at the club already.

"We need to try and turn the environment around and give the players some belief that we can go into a game and try and win."

Players to get fresh start

Sam Clucas joined Swansea from Hull City in the 2017 summer transfer window

Potter met his squad for the first time this week after they returned for pre-season training, telling supporters not to expect Mawson, Bony, Leroy Fer or Sam Clucas to be fit to start the season following surgery at various stages of last season.

After one-to-one meetings with players, he suggested he is ready to give players a fresh start, adding: "It's unfair to make assessments on what's happened in the past.

"The response of the players has been really good. They've been open and honest and responsive to what we want to do."

Winger Jefferson Montero is yet to return from Ecuador after a loan spell at Emelec but it due to head back to South Wales.

Striker Borja Baston - the club's one-time record signing after his £15.5m move from Atletico Madrid in August 2016 - is still in Spain with a second loan stay in La Liga a possibility after his season-long spell at Malaga last term.