Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Cooper, Celtic, Wilson, Hibs, Mallan, Aberdeen, Marquis

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Aberdeen have had a £500,000 bid for Doncaster Rovers forward John Marquis, 26, rejected. (Times - subscription required)

Hibernian are expected to complete the signing of midfielder Stevie Mallan, 22, who left St Mirren for Barnsley last year. (Sun)

Mallan (left) could be returning to Scotland

Liverpool intend to loan Celtic target Harry Wilson, 21, out to an English club. (Sun)

Celtic are also wary of Liverpool's demand for a fee if winger Wilson does not start a set number of matches. (Daily Record)

Premier League newcomers Fulham have joined the race to sign Celtic and Belgium defender Dedryck Boyata, 27. (Sun)

Boyata (left) started all three of Belgium's group games at the World Cup

Scott Sinclair, 29, has "no reason to leave" Celtic and says he loves playing in front of 60,000 home supporters. (Daily Mail)

Winger Sinclair feels "sharp" as he bids to recapture the form of his first season at Celtic, when he scored 25 goals and won the PFA Scotland player of the year award. (Daily Record)

Millwall are not interested in selling defender Jake Cooper, 23, to Rangers. (Sky Sports)

Rangers' Connor Goldson would welcome increased competition in central defence as the club track Millwall's Cooper. (Daily Mail)

Goldson is preparing for a first Ibrox appearance on Friday evening

Goldson, 25, has revealed new Rangers manager Steven Gerrard wants the players to come off the pitch "drained" after tonight's friendly match against Bury and the defender says fans "want to see players giving everything". (Sun)

Scot and former Rangers defender David Bates, 21, scored in a 10-0 friendly win for new club Hamburg against Tus Dassendorf. (Daily Record)

Hibernian defender Efe Ambrose is not surprised his former club Celtic are interested in Easter Road midfielder John McGinn. (Scotsman)

Winger James Forrest insists Celtic are ready for their hardest Champions League qualifying campaign yet with four two-legged ties standing between them and the group stage. (Daily Record)