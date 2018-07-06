David Vaughan: Notts County sign former Nottingham Forest midfielder
Notts County have signed Wales midfielder David Vaughan after he was released by cross-city rivals Nottingham Forest.
The 35-year-old scored twice in 111 appearances for Forest before he was let go by the club in May.
"It's an unbelievable coup for us. It was almost a tongue-in-cheek call into his agent," manager Kevin Nolan said.
"We had a few discussions - it wasn't about money or anything else, it was him coming and enjoying his football."
