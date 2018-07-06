Steven Naismith: Norwich City forward returns to Hearts on loan

Steven Naismith (right) will hope to add to his four Hearts goals

Norwich City's Steven Naismith has returned to Hearts for a second loan spell.

The Scotland attacker, 31, joined Craig Levein's side on loan in January, scoring four goals in 16 games.

Naismith, who has 45 caps, has a year left on his Norwich contract and will be with the Tynecastle side for the 2018-19 season.

"He's a very, very useful addition and he did well for us last season," Levein told the Hearts website.

"It's not just the fact that he's a really good player, he's got a great work ethic and he's got great talent as well."

Former Kilmarnock, Rangers and Everton player Naismith, who has made more than 400 club appearances, becomes Hearts' 11th summer addition.