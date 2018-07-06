Anna Moorhouse: West Ham United Ladies sign Arsenal goalkeeper
Women's Super League newcomers West Ham United Ladies have signed Arsenal goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse on an undisclosed-length contract.
The 23-year-old former Everton, Durham and Doncaster Rovers Belles keeper had been with the Gunners for 15 months.
"Anna brings a wealth of professionalism and experience," West Ham general manager Karen Ray told the club website.
Ex-Chelsea keeper Rebecca Spencer also joined the Hammers earlier this summer.
