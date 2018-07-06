Tyler Denton: Peterborough sign Leeds defender on season-long loan

Tyler Denton has scored one goal in three appearances for Leeds United

Peterborough have signed Leeds defender Tyler Denton on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old spent half of last season on loan at League Two Port Vale, playing 21 games.

Denton came through the academy at Elland Road but has featured just three times for the first team.

Posh boss Steve Evans said: "We know Tyler very well from being in and around the first-team squad at Leeds. We elevated him into the first-team group and he did exceptionally well."

