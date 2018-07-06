Birmingham City and Middlesbrough settle High Court dispute

Birmingham City finished 19th in the Championship under Garry Monk last season - five points off the relegation places

Birmingham City and Middlesbrough have settled their High Court dispute over Garry Monk's coaching staff at Blues.

Boro sacked Monk in December 2017 and Blues appointed him, along with four coaches, in March.

The Teesside club began legal action, arguing conditions in the backroom team's contracts meant they were unable to work together until 28 December.

The four coaches filed a counter-claim, but a joint statement said the parties had agreed settlement terms.

After appointing Monk, Birmingham also recruited ex-England striker James Beattie, Darryl Flahavan, Sean Rush and Ryan Needs - all of whom worked with the former Swansea and Leeds boss at Middlesbrough.

"Middlesbrough had commenced proceedings against Birmingham and its backroom team in relation to their move from Middlesbrough to Birmingham," the joint statement said.

"Birmingham and its backroom team had defended Middlesbrough's claims and the backroom team had counter-claimed for damages against Middlesbrough.

"The parties have now reconciled their differences and agreed confidential settlement terms which bring matters to a conclusion."