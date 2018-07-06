Premier League: Man Utd v Leicester to kick off 2018-19 season on Friday 10 August
The new Premier League season will start on Friday 10 August with Manchester United playing Leicester at Old Trafford at 20:00 BST after the opening TV fixtures were announced.
It will be the third consecutive season that Leicester have opened the season - they lost 4-3 to Arsenal in 2017-18.
Champions Manchester City face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium at 16:00 BST on Sunday 11 August.
The transfer window closes at 17:00 BST on Thursday 9 August.
Chelsea's game against Arsenal on 18 August has been moved to 17:30 BST, while Manchester United face Tottenham on Monday 27 August at 20:00 BST.
Premier League opening weekend
(Kick-off 15:00 BST unless stated)
Friday 10 August
- Manchester United v Leicester, 20:00 BST
Saturday 11 August
- Newcastle v Tottenham 12:30 BST
- Bournemouth v Cardiff
- Fulham v Crystal Palace
- Huddersfield v Chelsea
- Watford v Brighton
- Wolves v Everton 17:30 BST
Sunday 12 August
- Liverpool v West Ham 13:30 BST
- Southampton v Burnley 13:30 BST
- Arsenal v Manchester City 16:00 BST