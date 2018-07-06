Premier League: Man Utd v Leicester to kick off 2018-19 season on Friday 10 August

It will be the third time Leicester have played the first game of the season

The new Premier League season will start on Friday 10 August with Manchester United playing Leicester at Old Trafford at 20:00 BST after the opening TV fixtures were announced.

It will be the third consecutive season that Leicester have opened the season - they lost 4-3 to Arsenal in 2017-18.

Champions Manchester City face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium at 16:00 BST on Sunday 11 August.

The transfer window closes at 17:00 BST on Thursday 9 August.

Chelsea's game against Arsenal on 18 August has been moved to 17:30 BST, while Manchester United face Tottenham on Monday 27 August at 20:00 BST.

Premier League opening weekend

(Kick-off 15:00 BST unless stated)

Friday 10 August

Manchester United v Leicester, 20:00 BST

Saturday 11 August

Newcastle v Tottenham 12:30 BST

Bournemouth v Cardiff

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Huddersfield v Chelsea

Watford v Brighton

Wolves v Everton 17:30 BST

Sunday 12 August