Paudie O'Connor: Leeds United defender joins Blackpool on season-long loan

Paudie O'Connor started his career with Limerick

Blackpool have signed Leeds United defender Paudie O'Connor on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old signed a two-year contract extension with the Elland Road club last month.

He made four appearances in the Championship last season after making his debut against Sunderland in April.

O'Connor told the club website: "I'm looking forward to getting a full season of first-team football under my belt, hopefully."

