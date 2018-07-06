Akin Famewo: Grimsby Town sign Luton Town defender on loan

Akin Famewo made his Luton debut at the age of 17

Grimsby Town have signed Luton Town defender Akin Famewo on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old signed a one-year contract extension until 2020 with the Hatters prior to joining up with the League Two side.

He made eight appearances in all competitions last season.

The Mariners start the new season with a home game against Forest Green on Saturday, 4 August before travelling to Macclesfield a week later.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.