Women's Premiership: Reds claim derby win

Marissa Callaghan scores twice as third place Cliftonville narrow the gap between themselves and Crusaders thanks to a 3-1 win in the north Belfast derby.

Glentoran stay ahead of Sion Swifts in the Premiership table as Rachel Logan earns a late point for the Glens in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

League leaders Linfield inflict a heavy 9-0 defeat on bottom side Portadown, who are still waiting for their first points of the season.

