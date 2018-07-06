Sam Graham: Oldham Athletic sign Sheffield United defender on loan
-
- From the section Oldham
League Two club Oldham Athletic have signed central defender Sam Graham on a season-long loan from Championship side Sheffield United.
The 17-year-old was part of the Blades' Under-23 squad last season before having a three-month loan spell at non-league outfit Halifax Town.
Oldham boss Frankie Bunn told the club website: "He has pace, power, height and a willingness to learn.
"He is a talented player and has huge potential. He is a good character."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.