From the section

Jordi Govea is reputed to be a pacy left-back

Swansea City have signed Real Madrid academy product Jordi Govea on a three-year deal following his departure from the La Liga club.

The 19-year-old defender qualifies for Ecuador, where he was born, and Spain, with his move subject to international clearance.

He joined Real Madrid in 2011 and will initially play for the Championship club's Under-23s.

"I think it's a great opportunity for me," said Govea.