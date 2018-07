Rob Lainton has also played for Bury, Burton Albion, Cheltenham and Bolton Wanderers

Wrexham have signed goalkeeper Rob Lainton on loan from League Two club Port Vale for the 2018-19 season.

The 28-year-old is manager Sam Ricketts' fourth pre-season signing for the National League club.

Lainton will compete with Christian Dibble at The Racecourse.

"He is a keeper with really good ability. He has come through a Premiership academy at Bolton and played league football through his career," Ricketts said.