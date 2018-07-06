BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Tale of two keepers - The good, the bad and the Bugly

Tale of two keepers - The good, the bad and the Bugly

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris pulls off a spectacular save and then almost swallows a massive insect which flies into his mouth, while Uruguay had to swallow a glaring error from their goalkeeper Fernando Muslera during the World Cup quarter-final with Uruguay in Russia.

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Uruguay 0-2 France

Available to UK users only.

2018 Fifa World Cup video

Video

Tale of two keepers - The good, the bad and the Bugly

Video

'A bit of my heart is with England, but I'll be supporting Sweden'

Video

The making of France's Pogba

Video

The back story behind 'It's coming home'

Video

England may not get this chance again - Southgate

Video

Colombia dirtiest team I've faced - Stones

Video

Southgate and England players react to shootout win

Video

Southgate not looking beyond Colombia

Top Stories