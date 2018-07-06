Lewis Grabban: Nottingham Forest sign Bournemouth striker

Lewis Grabban has been on the losing side in the past two Championship play-off finals with Aston Villa and Reading

Nottingham Forest have signed Bournemouth striker Lewis Grabban for an undisclosed fee, thought to be £6m.

The 30-year-old has agreed a four-year deal with the Championship side after playing just 22 games for the Cherries following his arrival from Norwich for a second spell in January 2016.

Grabban scored 20 goals during loan spells with Sunderland and Aston Villa in the second tier last season.

He also attracted interest from Birmingham, Leeds and Middlesbrough.

Forest have already spent around £18m this summer, which included a club-record deal of £13.2m for Benfica's Joao Carvalho.

