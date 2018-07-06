England v Sweden: Zlatan Ibrahimovic sends David Beckham Ikea Instagram challenge

Beckham and Ibrahimovic both played for Manchester United, AC Milan, PSG and LA Galaxy but who will be smiling on Saturday night?

England v Sweden Date: Saturday, 7 July (15:00 BST). Venue: Samara Arena, Samara. Coverage: Watch the game live on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and app. Listen live on 5 live, with live text commentary online.

How many BILLY bookcases can you fit in a luxury Los Angeles apartment?

David Beckham may be about to find out.

Sweden's record goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic has challenged the ex-England skipper and former team-mate to a wager before Saturday's World Cup quarter-final between the two sides.

"Yo David Beckham," said the former Manchester United striker, who is now playing for Los Angeles Galaxy in MLS.

"If England wins I buy you dinner wherever you want in the world, but if Sweden wins you buy me what ever I want from Ikea. OK?"

Having been called out, Beckham responded with a twist: "If Sweden win, I will personally take you to Ikea and buy you whatever you need for the new mansion in LA.

"But when England win, I want you to come to watch an England game at Wembley, wearing an England shirt and enjoy fish and chips at half time."

Ibrahimovic, 36, was not included in the Sweden squad for the finals in Russia despite saying in April that he would be picked, adding: "A World Cup without me wouldn't be a World Cup."

The two superstars have more than 81m combined followers on Instagram, but who will come out on top?