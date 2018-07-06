BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: Renato Augusto scores with a header to pull a goal back for Brazil
Augusto pulls a goal back for Brazil
Brazil pull a goal back to make it 2-1 after substitute Renato Augusto rises highest to flick in a header from Philippe Coutinho's delightful cross with the outside of his foot during their World Cup quarter-final.
