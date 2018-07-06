Marc McNulty: Reading have bid for Coventry City striker accepted

Marc McNulty scored 23 league goals for Coventry City last season as the Sky Blues were promoted from League Two via the play-offs

League One side Coventry City have accepted a bid from Championship club Reading for striker Marc McNulty.

The Sky Blues had rejected three offers by the Royals for the 25-year-old and offered the Scot an improved contract.

But McNulty, who scored 28 goals in 52 appearances last season, will now discuss personal terms with the Madejski Stadium outfit.

"We have accepted a bid for Marc after he stated his desire to talk to Reading," City boss Mark Robins said.

"While I know our fans will be disappointed, I can assure them the money will be invested in the playing squad.

"I was never under any pressure to sell Marc, other than from the player's agent."