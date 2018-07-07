Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Gerrard, Celtic, Hibernian, McGinn, Livingston, St Johnstone

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Steven Gerrard insists his Rangers players have taken their first step in restoring the fear factor at Ibrox, following his first game in charge. Speaking after the 6-0 thrashing of Bury, Gerrard said: "Teams who come into this stadium need to start fearing Rangers again." (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers insists he won't give up the fight to sign midfielder John McGinn from Premiership rivals Hibernian. The Edinburgh club rejected Celtic's opening bid of £1.5m, but Rodgers says: "I just wait to see what happens between the clubs really. That will be organised, hopefully, between the two clubs - and hopefully we have another player." (Daily Record)

Celtic remain keen on making John McGinn and Scott Brown team-mates

Premiership new boys Livingston surrendered a two-goal lead in Kenny Miller's first game as manager. Miller, who took up the reins last week as player-manager, watched his side draw 2-2 with Championship outfit Queen of the South. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Jack Hendry hopes Celtic team-mate Dedryck Boyata, who has featured for Belgium at the World Cup, will remain at the club. Fulham are among a host of clubs linked with the central defender, but Hendry says: "Dedryck has done exceptionally well out there [in Russia] he's a massive player for Celtic. I hope he stays. I think all competition is healthy competition." (Scottish Sun)

Dundee are considering a move for former West Brom forward Adil Nabi. The 24-year-old, who has a year left on his current deal with English League One outfit Peterborough, has been told he can find a new club. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Walter Smith is backing Steven Gerrard to have the same impact at Rangers as Graeme Souness. "Steven coming in as manager is great for Rangers and there are a lot of parallels with the circumstances we had in 1986 when Graeme became the manager," Smith told the club's matchday programme. (Daily Record, print edition)

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright is considering adding a left back to his list of summer transfer targets. Defender Brian Easton has suffered a fitness setback following two groin operations last season and Wright said: "I'm preparing to look for a left-sided full back I wasn't expecting to need." (Daily Record, print edition)

Stevie Mallan aims to shine at Hibernian following a frustrating spell at Barnsley

Brendan Rodgers has defended Celtic supporters following Aberdeen defender Shay Logan's accusations of racist abuse. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Hibernian's latest summer signing Stevie Mallan is determined to make up for lost time following a nightmare spell at Barnsley. The midfielder, who made just nine appearances for The Tykes, says: "I was only used in a small number of games down there and I feel like I need to get that time back," he says. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Steven Gerrard is confident Rangers are ready for their Europa League campaign after stepping up their pre-season preparations with a 6-0 win over Bury at Ibrox. "There are still a few bits and bobs where people are a couple of yards out, or where only eight or nine players are on the same wavelength. If that happens, people can get through it," he says. (The Herald)

OTHER GOSSIP

Pavel Karnejenko is the only Scot selected to represent GB at the European Gymnastics, which will take place next month as part of Glasgow 2018. The 18-year-old has been selected as part of the junior squad that will compete in the European Junior Championships at the event. (The National)