BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: 'England in semi-finals? I wasn't born in 1990, so I will take that' - Jordan Pickford

'Semi-finals? I wasn't born in 1990, so I will take that' - Pickford

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford says he knew after his save from Marcus Berg that he was "set for the game."

Pickford also reveals Gareth Southgate told the team they were the first England team to reach the semi-finals since 1990, "I wasn't born then so I will take that."

WATCH MORE: Highlights: Sweden 0-2 England

2018 Fifa World Cup video

Video

'Semi-finals? I wasn't born in 1990, so I will take that' - Pickford

Video

Wild celebrations as England reach semi-finals

Video

We want to keep making history - Southgate

Video

'A bit of my heart is with England, but I'm supporting Sweden'

Video

The making of France's Pogba

Video

The back story behind 'It's coming home'

Video

England may not get this chance again - Southgate

Top Stories