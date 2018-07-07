BBC Sport - World Cup 2018: 'England in semi-finals? I wasn't born in 1990, so I will take that' - Jordan Pickford
'Semi-finals? I wasn't born in 1990, so I will take that' - Pickford
England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford says he knew after his save from Marcus Berg that he was "set for the game."
Pickford also reveals Gareth Southgate told the team they were the first England team to reach the semi-finals since 1990, "I wasn't born then so I will take that."
