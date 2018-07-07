World Cup 2018: England reaching semi-final is 'incredible feeling' - Gareth Southgate

Media playback is not supported on this device World Cup 2018: Sweden 0-2 England highlights

2018 Fifa World Cup semi-final: England v Russia or Croatia Venue: Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow Date: Wednesday 11 July, 19:00 BST Coverage: Full radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and text commentary online and in BBC Sport app

England's appearance in a first World Cup semi-final since 1990 is an "incredible feeling", says boss Gareth Southgate.

Goals by Harry Maguire and Dele Alli sealed a 2-0 last-eight win over Sweden to leave them one game from the final.

England must now prepare for a momentous match in Moscow on Wednesday against the winner of the quarter-final between hosts Russia and Croatia.

"Russia in Moscow would be an incredible game," Southgate said.

Media playback is not supported on this device World Cup 2018: Dele Alli header puts England 2-0 up against Sweden

England have not reached the final since winning the World Cup in 1966, while it is only the third time they have reached the last four.

"I hope everyone at home enjoys tonight because it's not often this happens," added Southgate to BBC Sport. "It is an incredible feeling."

More to follow.