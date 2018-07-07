Swindon Town: Martin Smith and Elijah Adebayo join League Two club

From the section

Elijah Adebayo played for Fulham under-21s in last season's Checkatrade Trophy as well as Cheltenham

Swindon Town have signed midfielder Martin Smith on a one-year deal and Fulham striker Elijah Adebayo on a season-long loan.

Former Sunderland trainee Smith, 22, joins on a free transfer following a successful trial with the Robins.

He played for Coleraine in Northern Ireland last season after loan spells with Gateshead and Carlisle.

Adebayo, 20, spent the second half of last season on loan at Cheltenham Town, scoring twice in seven league games.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.